A Minecraft Movie releases first trailer: Jason Momoa and Jack Black star in New Zealand-filmed movie

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The Minecraft film has been in the works since 2014. Photo / Warner Bros

The Minecraft film has been in the works since 2014. Photo / Warner Bros

The official trailer for A Minecraft Movie has dropped, and in the short clip you may be able to spot some New Zealand scenery.

The movie, produced by Warner Bros and Legendary, is a live-action feature film based on the second highest-selling video game of all time.

Starring Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, Jumanji star Jack Black, The White Lotus star and double-Emmy-award-winning actor Jennifer Coolidge, among other high-profile Hollywood actors, the film was shot in New Zealand earlier this year and brought fan fever to the country.

Jack Black stars in the New Zealand filmed movie, Minecraft. Photo / Warner Bros
Jack Black stars in the New Zealand filmed movie, Minecraft. Photo / Warner Bros

Momoa was spotted at various spots across the country during his time filming, including popping into Rotorua’s Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa in March and taking Black for dinner at Tanuki’s Cave in Auckland.

While Black spoke to Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce and Megan Papas on The Hits Breakfast and went viral for declaring “Up the Wahs” – a popular chant for the Warriors rugby league team.

The pair appeared to have plenty of fun while in New Zealand but it seems they also had a lot of fun filming the comedy-live action movie.

Set to be released in April next year, it follows the story of the malevolent Ender Dragon, who is on a path of destruction, which prompts a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld.

Now, one decade after plans for the movie adaption were announced, Warner Bros has released the trailer and among the colourful cubic wonderland, you may spot some alps that resemble New Zealand’s very own.

While it’s hard to tell whether the mountain ranges are real or created with CGI, as the film begins in the real world before the characters are pulled into the Overworld, we will likely see some Kiwi imagery in the full movie at some point.

As well as being filmed in the country, A Minecraft Movie was worked on by multiple New Zealanders including Grant Major.

Major, an art director who has previously worked on the Lord of the Rings films and even won an Oscar for his contributions, served as the movie’s production designer.

Jason Momoa stars in A Minecraft Movie, which was filmed in New Zealand. Photo / Warner Bros
Jason Momoa stars in A Minecraft Movie, which was filmed in New Zealand. Photo / Warner Bros

Elsewhere, Deadline reported that Flight of the Conchords star Jemaine Clement was cast in an undisclosed role.

Netflix star Emma Myers is also starring in the film, as is Danielle Brooks of The Color Purple, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen of Lisey’s Story.

A Minecraft Movie is expected to be released in April 2025

