While Black spoke to Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce and Megan Papas on The Hits Breakfast and went viral for declaring “Up the Wahs” – a popular chant for the Warriors rugby league team.

The pair appeared to have plenty of fun while in New Zealand but it seems they also had a lot of fun filming the comedy-live action movie.

Set to be released in April next year, it follows the story of the malevolent Ender Dragon, who is on a path of destruction, which prompts a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld.

Now, one decade after plans for the movie adaption were announced, Warner Bros has released the trailer and among the colourful cubic wonderland, you may spot some alps that resemble New Zealand’s very own.

While it’s hard to tell whether the mountain ranges are real or created with CGI, as the film begins in the real world before the characters are pulled into the Overworld, we will likely see some Kiwi imagery in the full movie at some point.

As well as being filmed in the country, A Minecraft Movie was worked on by multiple New Zealanders including Grant Major.

Major, an art director who has previously worked on the Lord of the Rings films and even won an Oscar for his contributions, served as the movie’s production designer.

Jason Momoa stars in A Minecraft Movie, which was filmed in New Zealand. Photo / Warner Bros

Elsewhere, Deadline reported that Flight of the Conchords star Jemaine Clement was cast in an undisclosed role.

Netflix star Emma Myers is also starring in the film, as is Danielle Brooks of The Color Purple, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen of Lisey’s Story.

A Minecraft Movie is expected to be released in April 2025