Jack Black spoke to The Hits hosts Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce and Megan Papas. Photos / The Hits

Jack Black has been living in New Zealand while filming the upcoming Minecraft movie with Jason Momoa, and now he’s been introduced to a staple of Kiwi culture: the Warriors rugby team.

The actor spoke to Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce and Megan Papas on The Hits Breakfast over the weekend to promote his newly-released film Kung Fu Panda 4.

Black noted that it wasn’t his first time living in New Zealand. “About 20, exactly 20 years ago, I was in King Kong,” he recalled, referring to Kiwi director Peter Jackson’s 2005 film.

“And I had an amazing, life-changing experience on that one too.”

For Black, Aotearoa is “paradise”, he said, adding, “I understand why Jason Momoa has made this home base.”

Asked if his family would join him during his time here, Black revealed they would come over for the Easter holidays, though he wouldn’t reveal where they planned to spend their downtime. “I don’t want it to blow up and become a thing. Like, that’s where we’ll find them! We’ll corner them there.

“My family don’t like photos. They don’t like it when I stop for photos, so I try to fly under the radar. But we’re gonna see some things. Don’t worry, we’re going to see some sweet, sweet things.”

It was then the radio hosts gifted him a Warriors jersey and explained the meaning behind the catchphrase “Up the Wahs”.

Thanking them for the jersey, Black joked, “I thought it was going to say Skadoosh or Dragon Warrior or something on it.”

Then, in a moment that’s now going viral online, he donned the rugby jersey and showed off the catchphrase to the camera, complete with a kung fu high kick.

“Yo, what’s up? I’m Jack Black and I’m here to say, Up the Wahs!” he declared.

Kiwi rugby fans were delighted, with one commenting on the clip, “Welcome on board buddy. Let’s go, Warriors.” Another wrote, “This is the absolute best.”

Another labelled Black, “A great New Zealander!”

Jack Black made a surprise cameo at the Foo Fighters concert in January at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Supplied

It’s not the first time Black has popped up during his time in New Zealand.

When the Foo Fighters played a show at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium Mt Smart in January, Black stormed onto stage in a tie-dye T-shirt singing AC/DC’s Big Balls, to the audience’s delight.

Looking back on the moment, Black told the radio hosts frontman Dave Grohl “didn’t give me much notice”.

“He was just like, ‘Get up on stage and sing Big Balls with me tonight’ ... so I got my butt up there and had a little thrill ride. That’s a big crowd, you know. When the Foo Fighters play, you get a little adrenaline rush.”

Black has previously toured with the Foo Fighters with his own band Tenacious D.

He’s filming the Minecraft movie alongside Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge, as well as Netflix star Emma Myers.