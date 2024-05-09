Sir Peter Jackson will produce but will not direct the new Lord of the Rings film. Photo / Getty Images

Lord of the Rings fans rejoice, it’s time to return to Middle Earth.

Warner Bros. revealed today that the much-loved films - directed by Sir Peter Jackson and filmed exclusively in New Zealand, are “now in the early stages of script development” of two films, with the first set to be released in 2026.

Although Jackson will not be directing the film, it was confirmed he and his long-time collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will return to produce and “will be involved every step of the way”.

The film is reportedly called Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and will see Andy Serkis - who starred as Gollum in the trilogy - direct as well as star in the film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav, confirmed the return of the films and while he stayed tightlipped about what fans can expect, he said the duo will “explore storylines yet to be told”.

In a statement released to the outlet, Jackson, Boyens and Walsh said: “It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that stinker — Gollum!,” they added: “As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with [WBD film chiefs] Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!”

Meanwhile, director Serkis said: “Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa.” He added: “With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our filmmaking family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious… .”

“Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful and revered franchises in history and presents a significant opportunity for our theatrical business,” Zaslav said.

It remains unclear whether the new films will be shot exclusively in New Zealand.

Writers Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson and Philippa Boyens will work on the upcoming Lord of the Rings films. Photo / Getty Images

Who will return in The Hunt for Gollum?

The question on the tip of everyone’s tongues is who will return for the new instalment of the films? Casting details are yet to be revealed and likely won’t be for a while. However, it appears there is a cast clue in the name of the film.

At the end at the climax of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Gollum meets his end, meaning the upcoming film may be a prequel. With this in mind, ScreenRant has reported the storyline could take place during the Third Age after the Dark Lord’s fall.

Five cast members of the Lord of the Rings recently shared a mini reunion featuring Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, Sean Astin and Dom Monaghan. Photo / Instagram @dom_monaghan

If that is the case, it’s likely no cast members from the Kiwi director’s original trilogy will return. Thankfully for fans, with new details announced, including the film’s name - perhaps the biggest of all - it’s likely high sought-after details about the film will be released in the coming months.

It comes after 79-year-old and former star of the franchise, Bernard Hill, died suddenly on Sunday morning, local time, just hours after it was revealed he had cancelled a scheduled Comic-Con appearance due to his partner being “very ill”.

Lord of the Rings was first released in 2001 with two films proceeding in 2002 and 2003. Earning a slew of awards, the trilogy starred Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin and Cate Blanchett.

It grossed almost US$3 billion (NZ$4.8b) worldwide and won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2003.



