Sir Peter Jackson and Bernard Hill during the filming of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' in 2003.

Sir Peter Jackson has issued a touching tribute to Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill.

The 79-year-old English actor died suddenly on Sunday morning local time, just hours after it was revealed he had cancelled a scheduled Comic Con appearance due to his partner being “very ill”.

Following multiple tributes from his former co-stars including Billy Boyd, Sean Astin and Dom Monaghan, famed director Jackson took to Facebook to share an emotional tribute to the “mighty warrior”.

Posting two images of the late star, the Lord of the Rings director wrote: “It is hard to imagine a world without Bernard Hill in it - to say he was full of life is an understatement. He was one of the funniest and quickest witted people we ever had the good fortune to work with.”

Dubbing Hill’s performance as King Theoden of Rohan one that “is beloved by millions”, Jackson said that while it is a “testament to his brilliance as an actor”, he and those who knew Hill, “will remember him as a deeply loyal and loving friend”.

“Our hearts go out to his partner Alison, and son Gabriel during this time … Farewell mighty warrior. On behalf of the entire cast and crew of The Lord of the Rings trilogy - we will miss you so very much. Peter, Fran and Philippa.”

Jackson heartbreakingly signed off the post with a quote from JRR Tolkien’s book Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, from the funeral of Hill’s character: “Hope he rekindled, and in hope, ended; over death, over dread, over doom lifted out of loss, out of life, unto long glory.”

It comes after Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood shared his own touching message for the star. Posting to X, the actor said he will “never forget” Hill and, like Jackson, shared a quote about the actor’s much-loved character.

Elsewhere, Lord of the Rings co-stars who were set to appear at Comic-Con with the actor solemnly took to the stage where they shared their own emotional tribute.

Astin - who played Samwise Gamgee in the films, told fans: “We love him. He was intrepid, he was funny, he was gruff, he was irascible, he was beautiful.”

Boyd, who played Pippin, said: “We were watching the movies and I said to Dom, I don’t think anyone spoke Tolkien’s words as great as Bernard did.

“He would break my heart. He will be sorely missed.”

Hill’s death was confirmed by his agent Lou Coulson on Sunday. The star was reportedly surrounded by his family, including his fiancee Alison and his son Gabriel at the time of his death.

The actor’s cause of death remains unknown.

Hill first found fame in 1982 following the release of the BBC TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff, where he portrayed Yosser Hughes. He held many impressive roles during his lengthy career including starring as Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic.

Bernard Hill as Captain Edward Smith in Titanic.

The actor’s most recent role was in series two of The Responder, a BBC drama starring Martin Freeman. The show will screen in the UK on Sunday night local time.

Lindsay Salt - director of the show - issued a statement following the news of Hill’s death telling fans: “Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent.”

“From Boys from the Blackstuff, to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honoured to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.”

Many tributes for Hill have started to flow, including from his former Lord of the Rings co-star, Monaghan. Taking to Instagram, the star said Hill had “passed to the grey havens”, adding: “But he will always be remembered.”

