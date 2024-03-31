Voyager 2023 media awards
After $500m Shelly Bay buy-up, Peter Jackson turns attention to surrounding land

8 minutes to read
Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh bought land at Shelly Bay last year to stop a $500 million housing development and restore its natural beauty. However, the couple’s vision for

