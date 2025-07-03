Advertisement
Alleged hotbox murder: Tribesmen president’s order to ‘kill’ gang member who stole money

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
The five men are alleged to have murdered fellow Tribesmen gang member Mark Hohua in June 2022. Video / Belinda Feek

When a Tribesmen gang leader found out one of his members had been stealing money from the gang’s bank account, he allegedly said the thief “needed to be killed”.

And that was what happened, Crown Solicitor Richard Jenson told the jury in the High Court at Hamilton after detailing the

