Home / New Zealand

Tribesmen gang’s alleged ‘hotbox’ murder of member Mark ‘Shark’ Hohua

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The murder retrial of, from left, Te Patukino Biddle, Heremaia Gage, Ngahere Tapara, Conway Rapana, and Dean Collier began in the High Court at Hamilton this afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner

Minutes before Tribesmen Aotearoa gang members allegedly delivered a brutal and fatal assault on one of their own at an Eastern Bay of Plenty property, children had been happily bouncing on a trampoline.

Those children belong to Tribesmen president Conway Rapana, who in June 2022 was living at the Hodges

Save

