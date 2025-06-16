The murder retrial of, from left, Te Patukino Biddle, Heremaia Gage, Ngahere Tapara, Conway Rapana, and Dean Collier began in the High Court at Hamilton this afternoon. Photo / Andrew Warner
Minutes before Tribesmen Aotearoa gang members allegedly delivered a brutal and fatal assault on one of their own at an Eastern Bay of Plenty property, children had been happily bouncing on a trampoline.
Those children belong to Tribesmen president Conway Rapana, who in June 2022 was living at the HodgesRd, Waimana, property with his partner, Jolene Biddle.
Shortly after alleged murder victim Mark ‘Shark’ Hohua arrived with his son, and co-defendant Te Patukino Biddle, an attack began as a punishment for unauthorised purchases from an online website, Layaway.
Rapana, vice president Heremaia Gage, patched members Ngahere Tapara and Te Patukino Biddle, and prospect Dean Collier today began their retrial in the High Court at Hamilton over the alleged murder of Hohua.
Although Biddle had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, that plea was based on the fact that shortly after the hotbox, Hohua became “frightened” and fled, and suffered his fatal injury after falling down a bank.
He told the jury that if they accepted Biddle’s version of events, they should also find his co-defendants guilty of manslaughter, but reiterated it was their case that Hohua died from the assault itself.
“The Crown says this is a murder ... not some frightening and falling down a bank.”
Defence counsel will deliver a brief opening tomorrow morning, before the Crown calls its first witness.
The trial is set down for four weeks.
Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 21.