A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter over a Southland crash in February. Photo / Carson Bluck

By RNZ

A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter over a single-vehicle crash in Southland earlier this year.

Jack Victor Hugh Stephens of Tahakopa died in the crash on Niagara-Tokanui Highway on February 15.

Police said they were alerted to the incident where a ute rolled between McManus Rd and Quarry Hills Fortification Rd at 8.35pm that day.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Stephens, 20, died at the scene.