Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Student loan penalties deter skilled Kiwis from returning home, says lawyer

RNZ
6 mins to read

Interest rates for people living overseas with unpaid student loans have increased, which is deterring some skilled Kiwis from returning home. Photo / 123rf

Interest rates for people living overseas with unpaid student loans have increased, which is deterring some skilled Kiwis from returning home. Photo / 123rf

By Bella Craig of RNZ

A former IRD prosecutor is calling for changes to the student loan system so that Kiwis living overseas aren’t put off coming home because they’re worried about being arrested at the border.

In April, interest rates for overseas borrowers were lifted from 3.9% to 4.9%

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand