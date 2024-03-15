Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau meets with Peter Jackson, Richard Taylor and James Cameron

Georgina Campbell
By
7 mins to read
Wētā Workshop co-founder Sir Richard Taylor speaks about Lord of the Rings 20 years on from the final instalment of the trilogy. Video / Marty Melville

Sir Richard Taylor says Wellington needs to review what it can offer the world after basking in a Lord of the Rings afterglow; James Cameron commits to making all future films in the city as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand