Jason Momoa is returning to shores and screens as our favourite Atlantean superhero this summer in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The much-anticipated sequel has big shoes to fill following its predecessor’s major success in cinemas, earning it the title of highest-grossing DC film of all time.

However, the trailer is nothing short of fantastical, building the buzzing anticipation for its release come Boxing Day December 26.

Starring alongside big names such as Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman, Momoa is slipping on his superhero tights, trident in hand, and gearing up for another blockbuster film five years after his superhero debut.

Lost Kingdom follows Momoa’s Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, who now rules over Atlantis. The sequel sees him team up with his half-brother Orm, played by Wilson, to fight ruthless pirate Black Manta, played by Abdul-Mateen II, who is more formidable than ever before after wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force.

The movie has already made waves for being the first major project featuring Amber Heard since her highly publicised trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During the court case, Heard alleged her role was whittled down by the studio after the backlash she received from her divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. She revealed she made US$1 million ($1.69m) for the first Aquaman and US$2m ($3.38m) for the sequel, but the role was “a very pared-down version”, reports Variety.

However, Wan told Entertainment Weekly the second instalment was always set to focus on Aquaman and Orm’s relationship: “I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go.

“The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie.”

Momoa rose to fame in his role as the iconic aquatic DC hero, but the star most recently appeared as the “bad guy” in the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious film franchise Fast X.

Speaking to The Herald’s Megan Watts earlier this year, Momoa gushed about the car flick and spoke fondly about his time in New Zealand promoting the film.

“Bay of Islands was insane up there. We went to some beautiful maraes and met some really amazing people. But even locally around here [Auckland], all the different farms we’ve been to like Bethells ... the different maraes we got to go to and the blessings ... It’s wonderful down here.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits New Zealand cinemas on December 26.




