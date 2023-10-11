One king will lead us all. #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - Only in cinemas December 26. Video / NBC Universal

It seems not all was smooth sailing on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set.

Documents written by Amber Heard’s therapist, Dr Dawn Hughes, have come to light, and they feature claims that actor Jason Momoa was not only drunk when he arrived on set, but he was dressed like Heard’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

“Jason said he wanted me fired,” it says in the documents. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings, too.”

The notes emerged from Heard’s defamation trial against Depp back in April 2022. An insider close to Heard confirmed the documents were from a therapy session she attended on December 27, 2021.

While a representative for Momoa declined to comment to Variety, a DC spokesperson revealed to the publisher that “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.

Another source who was present during filming told the outlet, “Jason works his a** off. [He] likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set.”

Heard and Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa.

The insider also alleged that they saw Heard and Momoa joking around together while on the Aquaman set.

“And he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp,” they added. “He has always dressed in that bohemian style.”

Another detail that emerged from the investigation was that there was an interaction between director James Wan and Heard in which Wan allegedly “raised his voice” at the actress and was close to firing her from the sequel.

However, a DC spokesperson stipulated to Variety, “James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set — the Aquaman films were no exception.”

Actors Amber Heard (left) and Jason Momoa participate in the Build Speaker Series to discuss the film Aquaman. Photo / AP

The report also revealed Heard’s former boyfriend Elon Musk allegedly had one of his litigators send a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” if she wasn’t included in the sequel after she was reportedly nearly fired due to a “lack of chemistry” between her and Momoa.

Decider has reached out to Warner Bros. and Wan’s representatives, but did not hear back by time of publication.

IndieWire reports that Heard only features in 10 minutes of the second Aquaman movie.