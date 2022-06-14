Heard speaks out about the verdict of the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Video / TODAY

Heard speaks out about the verdict of the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Video / TODAY

Amber Heard has denied claims she has been cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and that her role as Mera is being recast.

Gossip website JustJared reported an insider claimed that "Warner Brothers decided to recast Amber Heard's role after screen testing the movie."

The source claimed the film was going to be reshot with stars Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman, according to the New York Post.

But a representative for Heard denied the claim, saying in a statement to news.com.au that it was "inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane" and that the "rumour mill continues as it has from day one."

The reports come after the actress's highly-publicised defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, during which she claimed that Warner Brothers "didn't want to include her" in the Aquaman sequel.

Heard said that she was "actively scheduling timing for filming" the movie until Depp's legal team reportedly launched a campaign against her, adding that several of her scenes were left out of the film.

"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role," she told the court.

Amber Heard has rubbished claims she's been cut from the Aquaman sequel. Photo / Getty Images

"They just removed a bunch out."

Heard's agent Jessica Kovacevic testified that Warner Brothers claimed it was her "lack of chemistry" with co-star Momoa that almost got her cut from the film - however, Momoa reportedly fought for her to keep the role.

Viewers have been calling on Warner Brothers for months to remove Heard from the Aquaman sequel.

The recasting rumour comes as Heard spoke with Today host Savannah Guthrie about the defamation trial.

She told Guthrie, "To my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony."