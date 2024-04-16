Rita Ora forms an unlikely band with Jason Momoa and Jack Black during an impromptu performance at the Minecraft wrap party in New Zealand. Photo / @vasjmorgan

Rita Ora joined forces with Jason Momoa and Jack Black as they took to the stage and put on a star-studded performance in New Zealand.

The Let You Love Me singer, 33, rocked out with the Game Of Thrones actor, 44, and The Holiday star, 54, at the Minecraft movie wrap party this week.

Momoa and Black are both starring in the live-action film and celebrated the end of production with a posse of their A-lister friends.

The duo, along with Ora, showed off their musical talents at the wrap party for an impromptu performance of Stevie Nicks’ iconic hit Edge of Seventeen.

Ora and Black could be seen belting out the chorus while Momoa shredded on the guitar in the background.

Footage of the unlikely band enjoying themselves on stage was shared on social media by their friend Vas J Morgan.

Momoa was later joined on stage by his bandmates as they debuted their new musical group Oof Tatata at the wrap party.

The Colour Purple star Danielle Brooks also grabbed the mic and joined Momoa’s band on stage for an impromptu show, dazzling the crowd as she sang Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton.

Brooks, who is also starring in the Minecraft movie, took to social media to gush over the special moment, which she said was “out of [her] comfort zone”.

The wrap party, which was attended by various celebrities, had the cast and crew of the 2025 Minecraft movie party it up to celebrate the end of production.

The Warner Bros. film, which is a live-action adaptation of the well-known video game, has been filming in Aotearoa over the past few months.

Last week, Jason Momoa shared a heart-warming tribute to New Zealand, expressing his love for Aotearoa after filming wrapped.

The Aquaman star posted a slew of pictures on Instagram, including a snap with pal, School of Rock Black.

In the caption, Momoa thanked the cast and crew of the film while sharing a tribute to Aotearoa.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black pose for picture after wrapping filming for Minecraft. Photo / @prideofgypsies

“Minecraft we are wrapping,” shared Momoa. “All my aloha to my crew and cast. Unbelievable movie experience, truly one of the greatest times of my life. Too many laughs.

“I love this country. Aotearoa New Zealand you are magical. Mahalo for letting me film here.”



