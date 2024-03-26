Jack Black didn't spend much time on the Warriors bandwagon. Photo / Twitter

Jack Black has jumped off the New Zealand Warriors bandwagon despite the team earning their first win of the season.

Black has been living in New Zealand while filming the upcoming Minecraft movie with Jason Momoa, and was gifted a jersey for the NRL side last weekend.

The actor spoke to Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce and Megan Papas on The Hits Breakfast over the weekend to promote his newly released film Kung Fu Panda 4.

The radio hosts gave him a Warriors jersey and explained the meaning behind the catchphrase “Up the Wahs”.

Thanking them for the jersey, Black joked, “I thought it was going to say Skadoosh or Dragon Warrior or something on it.”

Then, in a moment that’s now going viral online, he donned the jersey and showed off the catchphrase to the camera, complete with a kung fu high kick.

“Yo, what’s up? I’m Jack Black and I’m here to say, Up the Wahs!” he declared.

Though it appears his fandom has lasted only a few days. Black was in Sydney this week continuing his promotional work where the Penrith Panthers pounced.

The NRL defending champions shared photos on X with Black wearing a Panthers jersey with “Dragon Warrior” on the back.

The Warriors and Panthers don’t clash until May 19, giving Black a few months to make his choice.