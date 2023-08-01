Advertisement

From ‘jarring’ to ‘quiet scenes’: Frankie Adams on moving on to new show after The Expanse

By Russell Baillie
5 mins to read
Frankie Adams: “I was immediately drawn to the character.” Photo / Supplied

After five seasons cooped up in a spaceship, Frankie Adams says it was nice to get out in the garden.

The New Zealand-Samoan actor and Shortland Street graduate stars in The Lost Flowers of Alice , an adaptation of Queensland author Holly Ringland’s novel about flora, fires and family secrets set mostly on a botanical farm in rural Oz. The show was shot mainly in northern New South Wales with an excursion to the Northern Territory.

