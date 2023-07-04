Advertisement

How stars aligned for Tāmati Rimene-Sproat after turning his back on TVNZ current affairs

By Russell Baillie
7 mins to read
Tāmati Rimene-Sproat: “mint” if he makes someone laugh and learn. Image / Supplied

At the start of his new show explaining everything everyone needs to know about Matariki, Tāmati Rimene-Sproat is pondering the heavens. “When I look up, I see the sky in all its majesty,” he says

