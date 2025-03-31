Jack Black excites fans of classic rom-com movie The Holiday with his red-carpet response. Photo / The Holiday
Fans have been calling for a sequel to The Holiday for years – and Jack Black has now weighed in on whether it could happen.
Fans of The Holiday, rejoice: we are one tentative step closer to a possible sequel.
The 2006 holiday rom-com has become a cult favourite in the two decades since its release, and Jack Black has confirmed he’d be up for reprising his role as Miles, Iris’ (Kate Winslet’s) love interest.
“Oh my God, I love [writer and director] Nancy [Meyers] – I hope she does [The Holiday 2],” Black told news.com.au at the world premiere of his latest film, A Minecraft Movie, in London.
He said of the many beloved roles he’s played throughout his decades-long career: “There’s nothing like the first one, but never say never. I love working with great artists and if any of them come back and say they have something special for me, I would jump at the chance.”
Meanwhile, Black is next appearing in A Minecraft Movie, based on the bestselling video game, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jason Momoa.
In the big-screen version, four misfits are unexpectedly pulled through a mysterious portal into a strange and cubic land, leading to a quest with an expert crafter in order to get home.
The comedy movie is a natural fit for Black, but it marks Momoa’s first foray into the genre after previously starring in the likes of Aquaman and Game of Thrones.
So, how did he fare?
“It’s his first comedy, but he’s been funny in all of his movies … So when I got to set and saw how funny he is, I wasn’t surprised – but I think audiences will be,” said Black of his co-star.
“He’s way funnier than you’d expect. He’s a top-tier comedian, in my opinion.”
Black also was full of praise for Coolidge, who is experiencing a career resurgence like no other at the moment, thanks to her scene-stealing appearance as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.
“She is a force of nature and I’m just in awe of her, honestly. When I see her working … the whole crew, everyone was beside themselves, dying of laughter. It’s not just the way she says her lines, it’s the way her brain works.”
For her part, Coolidge is still adjusting to her meteoric spike in popularity in recent years, but is clearly grateful for it.
“The more movies and stuff you’re in, people come up to you and it starts that conversation,” she mused, speaking to news.com.au at the A Minecraft Movie premiere.