Kate Winslet and Jack Black starred in the 2006 romantic comedy The Holiday. Photo / The Holiday

Black’s remarks come only months after Winslet herself addressed speculation there could be a follow-up to the film, which also starred Cameron Diaz and Jude Law.

“Honestly, it’s never come up. I promise you,” Winslet insisted to Deadline, before hinting she thought it would be a good idea.

“I suppose I’ve been quite surprised that it never came up because it’s the kind of film that probably would lend itself quite well to a sequel, but it has honestly never come up.”

Danielle Brooks (left), Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge, Jack Black and Jason Momoa at the world premiere of A Minecraft Movie. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Black is next appearing in A Minecraft Movie, based on the bestselling video game, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jason Momoa.

In the big-screen version, four misfits are unexpectedly pulled through a mysterious portal into a strange and cubic land, leading to a quest with an expert crafter in order to get home.

The comedy movie is a natural fit for Black, but it marks Momoa’s first foray into the genre after previously starring in the likes of Aquaman and Game of Thrones.

So, how did he fare?

“It’s his first comedy, but he’s been funny in all of his movies … So when I got to set and saw how funny he is, I wasn’t surprised – but I think audiences will be,” said Black of his co-star.

“He’s way funnier than you’d expect. He’s a top-tier comedian, in my opinion.”

Black also was full of praise for Coolidge, who is experiencing a career resurgence like no other at the moment, thanks to her scene-stealing appearance as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.

“She is a force of nature and I’m just in awe of her, honestly. When I see her working … the whole crew, everyone was beside themselves, dying of laughter. It’s not just the way she says her lines, it’s the way her brain works.”

For her part, Coolidge is still adjusting to her meteoric spike in popularity in recent years, but is clearly grateful for it.

“The more movies and stuff you’re in, people come up to you and it starts that conversation,” she mused, speaking to news.com.au at the A Minecraft Movie premiere.

“And sometimes you get invited to cool stuff, they give you really funny gifts, they give you funny books they want you to read … I do like that interaction.”

A Minecraft Movie will be in Australian and New Zealand cinemas on April 3.