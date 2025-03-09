How this mum slashes grocery costs

See how Sarah saved nearly $45 by shopping at PAK’nSAVE Masterton.

A mum-of-four has discovered how shopping at PAK’nSAVE Masterton saved nearly $45 on her weekly groceries.

Sarah*, a busy mother and a part-time teacher aide, was a mystery shopper for PAK’nSAVE’s latest Shop Off campaign. On February 11, she first completed her weekly shop at PAK’nSAVE Masterton, then undertook an equivalent shop at Woolworths Masterton on the same day.

PAK’nSAVE works with an independent mystery shopper agency to ensure its Shop Off campaigns are fair. Once Sarah’s two equivalent shops were completed, they were compared to ensure equivalent products were purchased considering pack sizes, product weights, brand differences and any out-of-stock items, before the price difference was calculated.

Sarah bought her family’s usual weekly essentials like bread, milk, butter, cereal, toilet paper, meat and produce.

Her shop at Woolworths Masterton cost $345.38, while the equivalent shop at PAK’nSAVE Masterton cost $301.93 – a saving of $43.45.**

“I thought the difference would be give or take 20 bucks, but it wasn’t – it was actually a lot more than that,” says Sarah. “When we looked at the results I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’

“It was actually quite interesting to see [the price difference] as a mystery shopper. As a consumer, you never really know if it is considerably cheaper… but it was quite a difference with the price.

“I shop on the app, and it shows me the deals straight away. Because we have a family of six, I’m always looking for deals. We’re just trying to make every dollar count.”

Sarah also appreciates her local PAK’nSAVE’s clearly marked prices and deals, which can save her time during the weekly shop or a quick top-up.

“I can tell my kids to run in and grab whatever’s on special,” she says.

With four active kids aged 17 and under, changes to her job and a husband who commutes to Wellington during the week, Sarah says it’s important she gets the best value for their money – which is why she plans to continue shopping at PAK’nSAVE Masterton.

“It’s so important because I’ve had job changes. It’s been crunch-time, losing an income for a bit. Things change in life,” she explains.

“I think that’s where it’s so important to have brands that you trust. As a parent, I need to trust that I am getting a good deal, that it’s priced fairly and we can afford it – even in times of struggle.”

As a savvy saver and working mum, Sarah has a few tips of her own for getting the best value and saving on the weekly shop.

“The PAK’nSAVE app is really handy because you can make your shopping list from what you’ve already purchased. The app always shows exactly the deals they have that week.”

She also recommends preparing your weekly menu ahead of time so you can head to the supermarket with a clear plan. Doing a thorough check of the cupboards and fridge beforehand will also ensure you’re not doubling-up unnecessarily.

Using leftovers along with a few pantry staples can also save money in the long run, Sarah says. That’s why she’s a big fan of PAK’nSAVE’s Savey Meal-bot, an online recipe tool that generates recipes encouraging people to reduce food waste and to use up their leftovers.

“It helps you make meals with your leftovers. People might not have enough funds [to buy new produce], but they can go, ‘Shoot, okay, this is what I have in my cupboard’. I thought, wow, PAK’nSAVE’s really coming to the party.”

As a previously single mum, Sarah knows all about the struggle of putting food on the table. She says her local PAK’nSAVE’s clearly marked prices, specials and daily deals can really make a difference in people’s lives.

“When supermarkets [have] those specials and it can be affordable to make even one meal, it goes so far. If you can make [a meal] and it’s actually affordable, you can make it stretch. You’re letting people live, you know.”

* Sarah is not her real name.

** Groceries were selected by Sarah to reflect a typical weekly shop for her household. Equivalent (not identical) shops conducted. Weighted products and pack sizes equalized. Visit paknsave.co.nz/shop-off to see Sarah’s shopping list and other benefits received.

