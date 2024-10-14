The council now needs to amend its Long Term Plan and cut up to $600 million in capital spending to create additional debt headroom to respond to insurance risks.
Asked whether it had reached the stage where the Government intervened, Willis said: “It’s a shambles and the fact that the Long Term Plan is now having to go back to the drawing board, that it’s already one of the biggest increases in rates in the country, that Wellingtonians are sort of despairing about the council’s focus on itself rather than the people it’s meant to serve - those are all factors that I’m certainly concerned about.”
“It is getting that bad, in fact, it’s probably past that bad but it’s very difficult for a centre-right government to get rid of a democratically elected council and mayor,” Prendergast told Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills last week.
She suggested a Crown observer could be appropriate.
“If I was the observer, the first thing I would do is ask for a list of all the basic infrastructure projects and say those are the things going ahead and put a halt on everything else until we sort out basic infrastructure.”
“It’s a very high bar to reach something like that, we would have to have not met our legislative requirements. We’re not even close to that yet. That is usually the thing that brings in an observer or a commissioner.
“No amount of public campaigning or trying to convince the minister [is going] to do that.”
Brown said Wellington ratepayers expect the council to focus on delivering core services, keeping rates under control and having a financially sustainable plan for the future.
“While councils can amend their Long Term Plans, last week’s change of position will be concerning for Wellington ratepayers who have already faced some of the highest increases in rates across the country.
“Ratepayers are looking for certainty from Wellington City Council on the next steps, and what this might mean for their rates bill.”
