The latest report updates the council, with council officers recommending it goes out for public consultation in April and May.

However, the council agenda papers say there have been some challenges in the making of the plan, including the potential for increased bird activity leading to strikes on planes landing and departing the neighbouring Hawke’s Bay Airport.

Te Whanganui-a-Orotū, also known as the Ahuriri Estuary, is a unique wetland area that requires restoration because of years of stormwater and wastewater discharges, and sediment runoff, the papers say.

“To address these challenges, the council aims to work closely with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC), Mana Ahuriri Trust (MAT), and Te Komiti Muriwai o Te Whanga to develop the Ahuriri Regional Park on the council-owned land known as Lagoon Farm.

“Mana whenua input has been crucial in embedding the recently adopted Te Muriwai o Te Whanga Plan into the masterplan.”

The papers say the development of the concept design has been challenging.

“Many considerations have been worked through,” and we “will continue refining the outcomes”.

“An important consideration is the location of the Ahuriri Regional Park. The Lagoon Farm, where the park will be located, is under the airport flight path. This brings challenges with potential bird strikes.

“Avifauna specialists have been contracted to assess and mitigate any potential risks.

“Another key consideration is the development of the Lagoon Farm Stormwater Diversion project, which seeks to store and treat stormwater from the city.

“Current information shows the solution through stormwater wetland ponds, which have been integrated into the masterplan. This project is being developed in parallel with the Ahuriri Regional Park masterplan, and officers are making sure there is adequate integration and alignment between them.”

The council will engage with the community about the master plan to gather “valuable feedback”.

