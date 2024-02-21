Why Grant Robertson’s departure didn’t come as a surprise, how much private schools are now charging and the world's tallest man and shortest woman reunite after six years in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Green Party Candidate Geordie Rogers has won Wellington’s By-Election for the Pukehīnau / Lambton General Ward.

...and to finish up an absolute taniwha of a day, I'd like to welcome our newest colleague @grogersxyz to Wellington City Council.



Congratulations, e hoa. pic.twitter.com/wstKvokXql — Councillor Nīkau Wi Neera (@nikau4poneke) February 21, 2024

The seat was vacated at the Wellington City Council table by Tamatha Paul after she won the Wellington Central Seat in the General Election last year.

He beat independent candidate Karl Tiefenbacher, a local businessman who founded popular ice cream brand Kaffee Eis.

The initial progress result of the election showed Tiefenbacher ahead of Rogers by 621 votes. Photo / Mark Mitchel

The initial progress result of the election, issued on Saturday afternoon, showed Tiefenbacher ahead of Rogers by 621 votes.

However, a count of final-day votes on Saturday evening reduced his winning margin to 164 with special votes still to be validated and counted.

With all votes now counted, Rogers is declared the winner.

- RNZ

Wellington City Council Lambton Ward byelection candidate Geordie Rogers.



