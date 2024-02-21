By RNZ
Green Party Candidate Geordie Rogers has won Wellington’s By-Election for the Pukehīnau / Lambton General Ward.
The seat was vacated at the Wellington City Council table by Tamatha Paul after she won the Wellington Central Seat in the General Election last year.
He beat independent candidate Karl Tiefenbacher, a local businessman who founded popular ice cream brand Kaffee Eis.
The initial progress result of the election, issued on Saturday afternoon, showed Tiefenbacher ahead of Rogers by 621 votes.
However, a count of final-day votes on Saturday evening reduced his winning margin to 164 with special votes still to be validated and counted.
With all votes now counted, Rogers is declared the winner.
