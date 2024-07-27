Hipkins said that decision ignored council wishes.
“Councils are asking the government to butt out and leave them be - but the government, powered by disgraceful right-wing lobby groups and the racist coalition agreement, continue to resist and override both councils and Māori.”
Nine out of the 10 teenage participants at the first one set to open are Māori.
“Despite their righteous outrage at the findings of the Royal Commission, the government continues with their agenda to re-introduce boot camps, even though they were found to be places where some of the worst abuse happened.”
The change was quietly released on the Customs’ website.
Hipkins said the government made the changes in the manner they did because they knew there would be worse health outcomes.
“[Associate health minister] Casey Costello received advice from the Ministry of Health that this was actually going to result in more New Zealanders becoming addicted to tobacco, particularly young New Zealanders and went ahead and did it anyway.”
He said the ministers’ argument that the change would help addicted smokers, mirrored the rhetoric of tobacco lobbyists.
He said future generations would not praise the coalition leaders for their treatment of Māori.
“We have nothing to fear from Māori doing well - and everything to gain.
“When Māori flourish, we all flourish. When we stand together, we support one another, and we collectively benefit.”
Labour ‘created division’ - Act
But Act justice spokesperson Todd Stephenson has hit back at Hipkins’ speech saying it was Labour who “created division” in New Zealand.
He pointed to a scientific poll released last September by Essential Report which found 77% of New Zealanders felt the country was becoming at least a little more divided.
“Labour pitted employers against employees, landlords against renters, made licensed firearm owners and farmers feel like criminals and created an occupation on Parliament’s lawn that had to be broken up with batons and shields,” he said in a statement.
“Labour were successful in bringing protesters and riot police together on the grounds of Parliament, but their Covid response mostly kept people apart, including pregnant citizens overseas and their family at home.”
Stephenson said Labour “attempted radical constitutional change by giving different groups different rights”.
“We can celebrate Māori culture, and every other, within the framework of a liberal democracy that unites us on the basis of our common humanity,” he said.