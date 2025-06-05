Boyce described the mayoralty as a two-horse race, “It’s a Little versus honest Ray”, Boyce said to cheers from the crowd.

Wellington mayoral candidate Ray Chung at his campaign launch.

Next to speak was former top broadcaster turned fringe radio host Peter Williams.

Williams, who worked at TVNZ for four decades, has been outspoken on issues like climate change, vaccines, and the Treaty Principles Bill.

He started by admitting he had never lived in Wellington city and had not met Chung before yesterday’s launch.

He outlined what he saw as failings of Wellington City Council, especially its financial management and high debt, calling the council a “basket case”.

The former newsreader, who now lives in the upper Clutha Valley in Central Otago, went on to give his assessment of local government which included taking aim at the appointment of mana whenua representatives to councils which he considers “abhorrent” and undemocratic, and a comedic breakdown of his own annual $3000 annual rates bill.

Following Williams’ speech a campaign video was played to the audience of nearly 300.

It contrasted old footage of the capital during Lord of the Rings red carpets and people dancing at CupaDupa, with newer videos of vacated shopfronts and empty city streets. A voiceover from Chung spoke about his career and the need for more common sense and better financial management on council.

Boyce then invited Chung to the stage, introducing him as the “independent hope for the downtrodden ratepayer” and “nemesis of the deep state”.

Chung entered from the back of the room to the theme tune of 1976 boxing film Rocky, before taking the stage.

Mayoral candidate Graham Bloxham taking a selfie with former broadcaster Peter Williams at Ray Chung's campaign launch for the Wellington mayoralty.

He started his speech by paying tribute to the late Sir Bob Jones, who Chung described as a great supporter of his.

Chung then turned his attention to Andrew Little, saying he attended Little’s recent campaign launch, and believes a vote for Little is a vote for “more of the same”.

Chung is leading a group of independent candidates titled Independent Together.

The ticket was put together by right-wing campaign group Better Wellington, run by Alistair Boyce and Glenn Inwood, a former whaling lobbyist and political communications operative.

A key theme of his speech was rates. Chung’s policy, outlined on the Independent Together website, is to implement no rates rises for the next three years, followed by increases only at the rate of inflation.

The people of Wadestown Chung said, are “capital rich but cash poor”, with high rates increases set to squeeze them further financially.

He was met with applause from the crowd when speaking out against plans for fencing on Wellington’s waterfront, and an organic waste collection service.

The crowd booed when Chung mentioned the Golden Mile project, others gasped when he brought up the more than $500,000 bike rack on The Terrace.

“I’m going to stop all these things, I’m going to stop all this in-sensible spending”.

Polling from early in the campaign showed strong support for Chung, but was taken before other candidates, including Andrew Little, entered the race.

Tory Whanau’s decision to quit the mayoral race leaves six men running for the mayoralty.

Chung is competing against Labour’s Andrew Little who launched his campaign last month, businessman Karl Tiefenbacher, controversial local social media personality Graham Bloxham, former city councillor Rob Goulden, and conservationist Kelvin Hastie.

The six men vying to be Wellington's next mayor are Andrew Little, Ray Chung, Graham Bloxham, Karl Tiefenbacher, Rob Goulden and Kelvin Hastie. NZH composite image

Of the 11 initial council candidates running on the Independent Together ticket, three have quit the group since it was launched in April.

Engineering firm director Phil McConchie, Cuba Barbers owner Mike Petrie, and Melissa Moore have all disappeared from the group’s website, with Chung saying they each left as they struggled to manage the commitments needed to run for council with their own professional demands.

Chung told the Herald he’s “not fussed” and doesn’t think the departures are a bad look for Independent Together. Chung said he is glad they left before they had officially declared their candidacy with the council.

Chung finished his speech by declaring his campaign “won’t be run through the media, it’ll be taken directly to the people of Wellington”.

“I’m not a seasoned politician, I’m not even a politician really, and I’m certainly not a politician seeking redemption at the end of my parliamentary career”, Chung said in reference to Little’s 12 years in Parliament.

The local election will be held on October 11. The council’s candidate nominations open on July 4 and close on August 1.

