Tory Whanau tells Christopher Luxon to focus on his ‘own failings’

Ethan Griffiths
Executive Producer - Wellington Mornings·NZ Herald
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says Wellington City Council has too much party politics around the table, and needs to focus on solutions for the city.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau has hit out at Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, saying he’s “punching down” on Wellington to distract voters from his own failings.

Luxon appeared on Newstalk ZB’s Wellington Mornings today, where host Nick Mills asked him about the state of the capital.

Luxon spoke about

