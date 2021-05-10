Let's Get Wellington Moving: Consultation on proposed changes to Thorndon Quay and Hutt Rd

Public engagement for the changes starts today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

10 May, 2021 05:00 AM 2 minutes to read

Public engagement on Let's Get Wellington Moving's proposed changes to Thorndon Quay and Hutt Rd kicks off tomorrow.

People can have their say until June 8 and can do so online, as well as at "open days" on May 21 and 22.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said the proposed changes are in response to feedback received in 2020 about the issues people experience on those roads.

"Changes to this route are key to achieving the Let's Get Wellington Moving vision of moving more people with fewer vehicles."

The proposed changes for Hutt Rd include providing part-time bus lanes in both directions and bus priority at the Ngauranga/Jarden Mile intersection.

As well as this, it also proposes a raised median to limit right turns and a roundabout on Aotea Quay.

The proposal for Thorndon Quay would provide part-time bus lanes in both directions and extend the two-way cycle path from Hutt Rd to the bus interchange at Mulgrave St.

"Safety will be improved by converting angle parking to parallel parking, improving pedestrian crossings and providing a dedicated cycle path."

The estimated cost of the changes is $30-35 million and would potentially remove 131 parking spaces.

Let's Get Wellington Moving will use the feedback it receives to confirm the best option for construction.

A council media release said the route was important to commuters and is the busiest bus route outside the city centre.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter said from a public transport efficiency perspective, the changes are long overdue.

"I think Wellingtonians are well frustrated with the Let's Get Wellington Moving project. There is a desire to see spades and diggers in the ground moving stuff around and making life easier for some people."