Damage left at the scene on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway following a serious crash on Friday that left four teenagers with critical injuries. A person has since died, police said today. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A teenage boy has died four days after a serious crash in the West Auckland suburb of Kumeū that put all four occupants of the vehicle in hospital, police say.
The teen died in Auckland City Hospital last night, four days after the car he was in failed to stopfor police before crashing on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway about 8.20pm on Friday, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.
“Four teenagers were hospitalised at the time, with the conditions of three stabilising in recent days ... sadly, the teenage male succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night and passed away in hospital.
“This is a tragic development for everyone concerned on top of an incident that has had devastating impacts for these young people.“
The boy’s family had been telling extended family members overnight, Hassan said.
“It’s important we allow a thorough investigation to be carried out and we expect this may take some time to complete.”
Police have notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority of the incident as part of this process.
On Saturday, Hassan said police had signalled the driver to stop “due to the manner of driving”.
“The vehicle fled and was not being pursued at the time of the crash. A short time later, the vehicle lost control and crashed, coming to rest upside down against a residential property.”
Four nearby police staff – who had been seizing a separate vehicle – heard the crash and responded immediately, finding the vehicle and providing first aid to those inside.
“This is a horrific incident with devastating consequences for the young people involved. It is extremely fortunate that no other members of the public were injured ... at the heart of this is a tragic decision to flee police.
“We want to reiterate – if you are signalled to stop, please pull over. No life is worth the risk.”
Nearby residents told the Herald they heard a vehicle travelling at speed just before the crash.
“It was just insane the speed they were going,” one said.
Photos from the scene showing where the vehicle left the road appeared to show it had cleared a stream before coming to rest against the house, where an occupant said all four teens had to be cut from the vehicle.