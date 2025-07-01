“We are ensuring there is support in place for them.”

Damage left at the scene on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway following a serious crash on Friday night that left four people badly hurt. One - a teenage boy - has since died. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Investigations would continue into the circumstances of the crash, she said.

“We are continuing to support our staff who responded courageously on Friday night, and were confronted with a very traumatic scene.

“It’s important we allow a thorough investigation to be carried out and we expect this may take some time to complete.”

Police have notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority of the incident as part of this process.

On Saturday, Hassan said police had signalled the driver to stop “due to the manner of driving”.

“The vehicle fled and was not being pursued at the time of the crash. A short time later, the vehicle lost control and crashed, coming to rest upside down against a residential property.”

Four nearby police staff – who had been seizing a separate vehicle – heard the crash and responded immediately, finding the vehicle and providing first aid to those inside.

“This is a horrific incident with devastating consequences for the young people involved. It is extremely fortunate that no other members of the public were injured ... at the heart of this is a tragic decision to flee police.

“We want to reiterate – if you are signalled to stop, please pull over. No life is worth the risk.”

Nearby residents told the Herald they heard a vehicle travelling at speed just before the crash.

“It was just insane the speed they were going,” one said.

Photos from the scene showing where the vehicle left the road appeared to show it had cleared a stream before coming to rest against the house, where an occupant said all four teens had to be cut from the vehicle.

Four people were taken to Auckland City Hospital, two each in critical and serious conditions, a Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said on Saturday.

