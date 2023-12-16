Government and councils agree to kill $7.4b Wellington transport plan

Economists say key factors of the global economy are improving, storms continue battering North Queensland and a Save the Children report outlines the most concerning issue for children worldwide. Video / Newstalk ZB/ AP / Getty / NZ Herald

The new Government and Wellington’s city and regional councils have agreed to put the city’s beleaguered Let’s Get Wellington Moving plan out of its misery - agreeing in principle to dissolve the scheme entirely and move on.

The agreement was reached by Infrastructure and Housing Minister Chris Bishop, Transport Minister Simeon Brown, Mayor of Wellington Tory Whanau and chairman of Greater Wellington Regional Council Daran Ponter.

National campaigned on pulling out of the regional transport deal between central and local government, which would have split the $7.4 billion cost of the scheme 60-40 between councils and central government. It means the city will lose out on some form of rapid transit, possibly light rail.

Central Government will now build and fund the Basin Reserve upgrade and second Mt Victoria tunnel, which it says will create opportunities for urban development and housing. This was part of National’s election pledge.

Wellington City Council will bring a suite of Golden Mile upgrades in-house. National opposed some of these changes, particularly moves to decrease the number of car parks. A statement said the council would work to find cost efficiencies, better bus routes, greater pedestrian access and closer engagement with local businesses.

The parties agree to accelerate the North-South, East-West, and Harbour Quays’ bus corridors as priority projects. These might have been rapid transit schemes, and the route to the hospital might have been light rail, under Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

The partners said this would improve access to the airport and hospital.

The three partners also agreed to talk about a City or Regional deal for Wellington and the Region. The new Government has said it wants to ink city and regional infrastructure deals.

Whanau said “local, regional and central government are in agreement about the way forward for Wellington.

“It is important to me that we work constructively with the new government to deliver the infrastructure that Wellington desperately needs. It is good to have a clear sense of direction from the Government and commitment to investing in the infrastructure for our growing population,” she said.

Whanau said she did not support the second tunnel being for cars. Under the old scheme, a new tunnel would have been built, however the lanes it would have added would have been for public transport, with no additional private vehicle traffic through Mt Victoria. The council would also have had to foot 40 per cent of the bill for it. Under the new scheme, the Government will pay for the total cost.

“I have been clear that I do not support a second Mt Victoria car tunnel. However, the Government has said that this is a priority for them this term and have committed to funding 100 per cent of the costs. I am also glad to have found areas of collaboration where we can look to develop a housing and urban growth precinct with the acquisition of land for this development”, Whanau said.

Bishop said the tunnel was “a key commitment of the new coalition Government.

“Wellingtonians are sick of all the backwards and forwards on the second Mt Vic tunnel. The plan now is for central government to fully fund the new tunnel. The tunnel will create exciting opportunities for more urban development and housing, and the government will work with Wellington City Council to explore these opportunities,” he said.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown, having opposed the Golden Mile project in opposition, said he had agreed to allow the City Council to take it in-house.

“With the Golden Mile project, we need to ensure efficiencies are made and that the design meets everyone’s needs such as better bus routes and access for pedestrians,” Brown said.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter said it was important the councils and Government “super-charge bus priority routes on our core transport spines and open up a new public transport spine on the Harbour Quays.

“As we move through the next stages of building Wellington’s future transport solutions, we are all looking forward to having discussions on creating a Regional/City Deal for Wellington city and the wider region,” Ponter said.

Brown said such a deal would “mean having strategic objectives for road, rail, public transport, housing and environmental resilience investments for Wellington that are shared by central, regional and local government, along with long-term funding commitments to enable certainty of planning”.











