The Herald asked several questions of the ministry on Friday, including when the conflict had first been raised, whether it was flagged again following the change of Government, how it had been managed if the minister hadn’t been made aware of it, if the individual would still work on policy for the minister, and if the ministry would review its processes in light of the failure.

A spokesperson said its conflict-of-interest protocol “aligns with the standards set by the Public Service Commission”.

“We review this periodically and in light of these events, we will be again checking to ensure it is still fit for the purpose”.

It said it would not provide any further comment other than to remake those made by Roberts. That included that appropriate declarations were made by the worker to the ministry and that “management plans” were put in place, though what those were not specified.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello speaking to reporters on the tiles, Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon, speaking from Samoa on Friday, said the ministry’s failure to disclose the conflict was “incredibly disappointing”.

“It’s an obvious one, it should have been disclosed, it needs to be disclosed. "

Asked if there needed to be an investigation, he said: “I think that’s a question that the Ministry of Health should be asking itself as to why it didn’t flag to the minister that there was such an obvious conflict taking place.”

Luxon also singled out Hipkins and Verrall.

“It’s on the Ministry of Health, they should have raised it with the minister. But, actually, Chris Hipkins and Ayesha Verrall would have known there was a conflict there, and they should have raised that, too. That’s what good leaders would do.”

Neither Verrall nor Costello would comment on the matter.

But despite the ministry’s statement on Thursday, Peters has continued to take issue with the worker herself for not declaring the conflict to the minister.

He’s also criticised Hipkins for describing the worker as a “distant” relative of Verrall’s, saying in an X (formerly Twitter) post that “no one with their head on straight would think that was even near the truth”.

Hipkins told the Herald on Friday that hadn’t been the best characterisation.

“I chose the wrong form of words there,” Hipkins said. “I will own that. It was an impromptu question from the media that I wasn’t necessarily expecting. I should have used a different phrase, should have said relation by marriage or some other description.”

While Hipkins said he hadn’t necessarily expected that question from media, he told reporters on Wednesday he had had a “brief” conversation with Verrall about the matter and had been told “there is no issue here”.

He also said on Friday this was a “conflict I was aware of before”.

“The individual concerned has appeared before select committee. The conflict has been declared,” he said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins in Dunedin on Friday.

Hipkins said Peters was attacking a family member of an MP “with no justification” as the relative “has done nothing wrong”.

“They declared their conflict to the Ministry of Health as they are bound to do. If Winston Peters has got a beef, it is with the Ministry of Health, it is not with the individual concerned. As they are a member of the public service, they cannot speak publicly to defend themselves.”

He said Peters’ behaviour was “reprehensible” and believed Verrall had fully upfront.

“I think everybody in Wellington is aware that there are conflicts abound. I think Members of Parliament on both sides of the House have relatives who work in the public service.

“As a minister, I had a sibling of a former National Party minister regularly in my office attending meetings. That was never declared to me, it didn’t need to be because I already knew who they were. They were an incredibly professional public servant and I never had any reason to doubt their professionalism.”

Newstalk ZB repeatedly asked Luxon whether it was appropriate for Peters to name the public servant. He wouldn’t specifically answer that question. The Herald hasn’t repeated Verrall’s relative’s name.

Peters has criticised Verrall over her interrogation of Costello’s decisions as the Associate Health Minister responsible for smoking regulation reform. Verrall has made claims that Costello’s actions as minister are benefiting the tobacco industry. That’s been repeatedly denied by Costello and the wider Government.

Earlier this week, Verrall requested the Auditor-General investigate the Government’s decision to cut tax on heated tobacco products.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.