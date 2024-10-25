Advertisement
Christopher Luxon speaks to media at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took a ride in a New Zealand Defence Force NH90 helicopter to see the work being done by hundreds of Defence staff supporting the Samoan Government with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Photo / NZDF

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak to the media in Samoa soon, after the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).

Luxon was one of several leaders and foreign ministers from Commonwealth nations to attend the annual event. Also present was King Charles III, who addressed the forum.

Before the opening ceremony, Luxon flew in a Defence Force NH90 helicopter to survey the hundreds of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) staff supporting the Samoan Government with Chogm.

“We have a strong contingent supporting Samoa in hosting a secure and successful CHOGM,” Luxon posted on X.

“I had the chance to thank New Zealand Defence Force personnel today for the excellent work they’ve put in with Samoa and with our partners.”

He did not, however, survey the wreckage of the HMNZS Manawanui, which sunk off the coast of Samoa earlier this month.

Speaking about the sinking yesterday, Luxon said it was too soon to start any conversation about potential financial compensation to anyone affected by it.

He said NZDF staff were “ruthlessly focused” on preventing any major environmental impacts. New Zealand had “conveyed that we’re incredibly sorry for what was an unfortunate accident”.

He visited the NZDF taskforce’s headquarters and met staff working on the operation.

“We have seen the best of New Zealand through our service people who have been on the ground here immediately from when the accident happened,” he said.

On Thursday night, Luxon met British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Earlier, Starmer said the fact that the two Prime Ministers were meeting soon after they arrived at Chogm “shows the strength of the relationship between our two countries”.

Luxon said the United Kingdom was one of New Zealand’s “oldest and closest friends” and he was keen to get stuck into some of the regional and global issues both countries faced.

