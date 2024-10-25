Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took a ride in a New Zealand Defence Force NH90 helicopter to see the work being done by hundreds of Defence staff supporting the Samoan Government with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Photo / NZDF

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took a ride in a New Zealand Defence Force NH90 helicopter to see the work being done by hundreds of Defence staff supporting the Samoan Government with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Photo / NZDF

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak to the media in Samoa soon, after the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).

Luxon was one of several leaders and foreign ministers from Commonwealth nations to attend the annual event. Also present was King Charles III, who addressed the forum.

Before the opening ceremony, Luxon flew in a Defence Force NH90 helicopter to survey the hundreds of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) staff supporting the Samoan Government with Chogm.

“We have a strong contingent supporting Samoa in hosting a secure and successful CHOGM,” Luxon posted on X.

“I had the chance to thank New Zealand Defence Force personnel today for the excellent work they’ve put in with Samoa and with our partners.”