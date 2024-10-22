But there is something else going on over the hill on the south coast overshadowing all this – for New Zealand at least – and when King Charles arrives today, it will be happening right under his nose.
Today, Sharon Brettkelly meets a fisherman who paddled his kayak through stormy seas to rescue an injured crew member from the water, and talks to a navy diver about the shipwreck; a resort owner who has lost business because of the Manawanui; and Commodore Andrew Brown, the head of Operation Resolution.
Fisherman Lui Nifo was a hero of the rescue on that dark, rough night, bringing a woman with an injured shoulder safely to shore and making sure in spite of the horrible weather conditions, rescuers knew where to go.
On a good day like the last few, it takes about 15 minutes to get to the wreck in a zodiac, but on a rough day it’s more like half an hour to 45 minutes, battling the swells.
“From the surface [there’s] quite good [visibility], so you can see most of the shipwreck laying on its starboard side,” he says.
“You can see the reef off to the right of the wreck, so the keel’s facing toward the reef.”
Rahurahu says some locations have been marked because oil or diesel has been seen coming out of them, and they are checked every day. The integrity of the heavy-duty bags used to cover them is also checked, and they look for any new leaks.
“The ship is surprisingly undamaged apart from where it was burned, and along the keel where it’s scraped, or ran aground. And then we’ve started to see quite a few fish in [the] last week ... it’s kind of a good sign.
“It’s definitely weird looking at it underwater,” he says.