This week, activity would be scaled down to avoid disrupting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm), but both the removal of the containers and monitoring of the vessel and shoreline would continue, he said.
It began to list and Commander Yvonne Gray gave the order to abandon ship. A fire broke out in the engine room and the $100 million vessel sank that Sunday morning, off the south coast of the Samoan island of Upolu.
The Manawanui was carrying nearly 1000 tonnes of diesel when it sank. Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding said at a press conference a week ago that the main fuel tanks were intact.