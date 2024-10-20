“We are continuing with the container removal over the next few days, making sure that we are keeping people safe and with the protection of the environment in mind.”

The three 10ft (3m) containers are being floated and then towed to shore.

Aerial image showing the wreck of HMNZS Manawanui lying at the bottom of the ocean off the Southern Coast of Upolu.

Brown said the work is being carried out under the direct supervision of the Samoan authorities.

This week, activity would be scaled down to avoid disrupting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm), but both the removal of the containers and monitoring of the vessel and shoreline would continue, he said.

The Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel the HMS Tamar has recovered the Manawanui’s navigation record book, which could become a crucial piece of evidence in the official inquiry.

The HMNZS Manawanui, a specialist survey and dive support vessel, struck a reef on the evening of Saturday, October 5.

It began to list and Commander Yvonne Gray gave the order to abandon ship. A fire broke out in the engine room and the $100 million vessel sank that Sunday morning, off the south coast of the Samoan island of Upolu.

The Manawanui was carrying nearly 1000 tonnes of diesel when it sank. Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding said at a press conference a week ago that the main fuel tanks were intact.

In the days after the sinking, footage from Samoa showed a sea turtle struggling in an oil spill near the wreck site.

Local village fishermen and a tour operator reported seeing oil slicks near the reef and surrounding areas where the Manawanui now lies on its side in about 30m of water.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.