A large fire has broken out at an apartment building in Māngere. Photo / Facebook

A large fire has broken out at an apartment building in Māngere that was still under construction, with multiple dwellings said to have become engulfed in flames.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to Hain Ave around 12.30pm with reports that about 50% of building’s units were on fire.

Three two-storey units in the complex were found to be well alight when brigades arrived.

A video shared on Facebook to the Manukau Grapevine page shows large plumes of black smoke towering into the sky.

- More to come