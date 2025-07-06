Advertisement
Updated

Māngere blaze: Large fire engulfs partly built apartments

NZ Herald
A large fire has broken out at an apartment building in Māngere. Photo / Facebook

A large fire has broken out at an apartment building in Māngere that was still under construction, with multiple dwellings said to have become engulfed in flames.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to Hain Ave around 12.30pm with reports that about 50% of building’s units were on fire.

