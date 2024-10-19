Advertisement
New Zealand

HMNZS Manawanui: New details emerge of rescue of Kiwi sailors and passengers by Malaysian ship as questions remain over grounding

By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
Underwater footage of HMNZS Manawanui in Samoa shows a slow diesel leak from an engine room pipe and vent which is causing a slight sheen on the sea’s surface.

New details have emerged of the rescue of sailors and passengers from the stricken HMNZS Manawanui in treacherous conditions. Herald reporter George Block has obtained fresh accounts of the rescue from the captain and crew of two ships who responded to the mayday call. But many questions remain

British warship recovers key evidence, but questions remain

