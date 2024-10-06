Search for answers after HMNZS Manawanui ran aground and sank near Upolu, Samoa
Seventy-five crew and passengers were rescued by Samoa’s Fire and Emergency Services Authority
Praise for commander after night-time evacuation
A Court of Inquiry is being launched in a bid to find answers on how a $100 million New Zealand naval ship ran aground, capsized and sank off the coast of Samoa.
The HMNZS Manawanui left Auckland’s Devonport just over a week ago and was conducting a reef survey of the area but ran aground at 6.46pm on Saturday.
In a press conference at the Devonport Naval Base yesterday, Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding said attempts to get the vessel off the reef were unsuccessful and when it began to list at 7.52pm, Commander Yvonne Gray decided to evacuate the ship.
About an hour after all personnel on board were rescued at 5.35am, the ship started to lean heavily on one side and smoke started pouring out.
An aircraft will go to Samoa to bring the crew and passengers home.
Dave Poole, who was on a seven-day holiday in Samoa with his wife Kara, saw the news about the ship on social media at 3.30am and drove 30 minutes from the capital Apia to the coastline to watch the stricken ship.
”We watched the fire take hold and the whole infrastructure was burning pretty brightly. You could see it was listed, and then it just went down and [was] gone,” he said.
“Our fire rescue team responded to the Manawanui vessel Navy crew in distress.
“Fortunately, no one was heavily injured and no lives were lost. We’re proud to say we saved them,” the rescuers posted on social media.
The firefighters posted a series of photos showing Navy personnel being taken ashore on inflatable boats, including one distressed man being stretchered off and placed in an ambulance. In another photo, a female Navy member is being treated inside an ambulance
Other photos show a line-up of about 17 Navy staff on a beach with palm trees blowing in the wind, and Navy crew and firefighters together smiling on the beach.
Maritime Component Commander Commodore Shane Arnell said the NZDF worked closely with Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ), which coordinated rescue efforts.
“They are being supported in Samoa or on supporting vessels. Several vessels responded and assisted in rescuing crew and passengers.
“A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon was also deployed,” Arnell said.
It’s understood the cruise ship MS Queen Elizabeth may also have responded.
Labour’s Defence spokesman Peeni Henare called the sinking “a devastating event”.
“My first thoughts are with the safety of the crew onboard the HMNZS Manawanui, and I’m relieved to hear they’re all safe and out of harm’s way,” Henare said.
“I certainly want to recognise the incredible efforts of those who helped co-ordinate and rescue our New Zealand crew. I’m confident New Zealand and fellow partners will be working around the clock to respond appropriately and support Samoa during this tough time.”
HMNZS Manawanui, which sailed out of Devonport Naval Base in Auckland last Saturday, has a core crew of 39 but bunks for 66, according to the NZDF website.
It was built in 2003 and had been in service with the Royal New Zealand Navy since 2019. Its home port is Gisborne.
The ship, which has a beam of 18m and draught of 6.8m, was used by the Navy for specialist diving, salvage and hydrography tasks around New Zealand and across the southwest Pacific, according to the NZDF.
