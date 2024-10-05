Advertisement
Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui runs aground near Samoa

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui is used for salvage and hydrography tasks around New Zealand and across the South West Pacific, according to the New Zealand Defence Force website.Photo / NZDF

  • Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui runs aground near Samoa
  • All 78 on board safe on lifeboats.
  • HMNZS Manawanui is a specialist dive and hydrographic vessel.

A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel has run aground near the southern coast of Upolu in Samoa tonight, with all 78 on board in life rafts and accounted for, Maritime Component Commander Commodore Shane Arndell said.

The incident on the specialist dive and hydrographic vessel HMNZS Manawanui occurred tonight while conducting a reef survey.

“The safety of personnel is our top priority. All of the 78 who were on board are currently in life rafts and accounted for. The New Zealand Defence Force is working closely with the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) who are co-ordinating rescue efforts.

“A Royal New Zealand Air Force P8 has been deployed to assist.”

Defence Minister Judith Collins couldn’t immediately be contacted.

HMNZS Manawanui, which sailed out of Devonport Naval Base in Auckland last Saturday, has a core crew of 39 but bunks for 66, according to the NZDF website.

Commanded by Commander Yvonne Gray, it was built in 2003 and has been in service with the Royal New Zealand Navy since 2019. Its homeport is Gisborne.

Royal New Zealand Navy specialist dive and hydrographic vessel HMNZS Manawanui as pictured on the New Zealand Defence Force website. Photo/ NZDF
The 5741 tonne, 84.7m ship, which has a beam of 18m and draught of 6.8m is used by the navy for specialist diving, salvage and hydrography tasks around New Zealand and across the South West Pacific, according to the NZDF.

“Missions that the ship enables include coastal and harbour survey, underwater explosive disposal, underwater search and recovery, and limited mine countermeasures.”

The ship supported navy operations “across the maritime domain”, they said.

“The ship can survey harbours and approaches prior to larger support ships landing support equipment and personnel whether for combat or disaster relief. It can support the ongoing mission to eradicate explosive remnants of war in the South Pacific.

“And it can undertake salvage operations to find and recover submerged objects.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

