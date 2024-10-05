The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui is used for salvage and hydrography tasks around New Zealand and across the South West Pacific, according to the New Zealand Defence Force website.Photo / NZDF

Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui runs aground near Samoa

All 78 on board safe on lifeboats.

HMNZS Manawanui is a specialist dive and hydrographic vessel.

A Royal New Zealand Navy vessel has run aground near the southern coast of Upolu in Samoa tonight, with all 78 on board in life rafts and accounted for, Maritime Component Commander Commodore Shane Arndell said.

The incident on the specialist dive and hydrographic vessel HMNZS Manawanui occurred tonight while conducting a reef survey.

“The safety of personnel is our top priority. All of the 78 who were on board are currently in life rafts and accounted for. The New Zealand Defence Force is working closely with the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) who are co-ordinating rescue efforts.

“A Royal New Zealand Air Force P8 has been deployed to assist.”