Plumes of black smoke can be seen coming from the $100 million ship.

The Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority confirmed to NZME there is a fire on board and they have no equipment to battle the blaze at sea.

Members of Samoa’s Fire and Emergency Services Authority have spoken of how they saved distressed New Zealand Navy personnel after the Royal New Zealand Navy vessel ran aground.

New Zealand Defence Force personnel on shore after being rescued from the sea when the ship Manawanui ran aground in Samoa. Photo / Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority

The incident on the specialist dive and hydrographic vessel HMNZS Manawanui occurred last night while the ship was conducting a reef survey.

“Our fire rescue team responded to the Manawanui vessel navy crew in distress, working from last night until this morning.

“Fortunately, no one was heavily injured and no lives were lost. We’re proud to say WE SAVED THEM.

“If you’re unsure about our sea areas, please BE CAREFUL, TAKE CAUTION, and STAY SAFE,” the rescuers posted on social media.

The firefighters posted a series of photos showing navy personnel being taken ashore on inflatable boats, including one distressed man being stretchered off and placed in an ambulance. In another photo, a female Navy member is being treated inside an ambulance

Other photos show a line-up of about 17 Navy staff on a beach with palm trees blowing in the wind, and navy crew and firefighters together smiling on the beach this morning. The relief of the late-night ordeal is also clear on the faces of navy staff in other photos, and there’s a sense of pride among the rescuers.

This morning, Maritime Component Commander Commodore Shane Arnell said the 75 crew and passengers aboard HMNZS Manawanui made it to safety in Samoa after the ship grounded near the southern coast of Upolu. They are being supported in Samoa or on supporting vessels.

“The New Zealand Defence Force worked closely with Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ), which co-ordinated rescue efforts.

“They are being supported in Samoa or on supporting vessels. Several vessels responded and assisted in rescuing crew and passengers.

“Several vessels responded and assisted in rescuing crew and passengers. A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon was also deployed,” Arnell said.

It’s understood the cruise ship MS Queen Elizabeth may also have responded to assist.

HMNZS Manawanui, which sailed out of Devonport Naval Base in Auckland last Saturday, has a core crew of 39 but bunks for 66, according to the NZDF website.

Commanded by Commander Yvonne Gray, it was built in 2003 and has been in service with the Royal New Zealand Navy since 2019. Its home port is Gisborne.

The 5741-tonne, 84.7m-long ship, which has a beam of 18m and draught of 6.8m, is used by the navy for specialist diving, salvage and hydrography tasks around New Zealand and across the South West Pacific, according to the NZDF.

“Missions that the ship enables include coastal and harbour survey, underwater explosive disposal, underwater search and recovery, and limited mine countermeasures.”

The ship supported navy operations “across the maritime domain”, the NZDF said.

“The ship can survey harbours and approaches prior to larger support ships landing support equipment and personnel, whether for combat or disaster relief. It can support the ongoing mission to eradicate explosive remnants of war in the South Pacific.

“And it can undertake salvage operations to find and recover submerged objects.”

Defence Minister Judith Collins will give an update on the situation this afternoon.

