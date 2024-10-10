“It is believed the majority of the fuel was burnt out and it is the residual oil that is emanating from the sunken vessel.

“The oil sheens observed on the surface of the ocean has been observed to naturally evaporate and dissipate quickly due to the strong winds in the area,” the committee said.

Despite that information, there had been no trace of oil contamination washing up onshore - as of yesterday - it said.

“It is imperative to contain the persisting leakages. Whilst it is reducing, the goal is to stop it as soon as possible.”

Reports from Samoan authorities conflict with that of Kiwi authorities, however. Deputy Chief of Navy Commodore Andrew Brown told RNZ yesterday there were no oil leaks coming from the vessel and that the oil was contained.

HMNZS Manawanui got into trouble last Saturday night after it ran aground on a reef off the southern coast of the island of Upolu and the crew was forced to evacuate.

The stricken HMNZS Manawanui with smoke coming from it. Photo / Profile Boats

Samoan police, fire and emergency teams and at least one group of friends made up of divers and boaties helped to get all 75 members of the crew back to shore safely by the early hours of Sunday morning.

By sunrise that day, large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the ship. By 9am, the vessel had capsized and sunk.

5000sq m of reef damaged

The advisory committee also said it had been in discussions about the removal of the Manawanui’s anchor and three shipping containers still on the reef. The focus was to ensure this was done without causing more damage to the reef.

Chief executive of Samoa’s Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Fui Tupa’i Mau Simanu, earlier said the vessel’s anchor and the shipwreck itself had caused significant damage to the reef.

“Assessments show that physical destruction to the reef is approximately 5000 square metres.”

Meanwhile, there continues to be worry among local villagers, after a tapu - prohibited ban - was put in place at Tafitoala Coast by the Samoan government, as work continues at the shipwreck site.

Villagers have spoken out about their fears that the sea life will be affected - something they rely heavily on for food and income.

