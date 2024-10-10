Reports from Samoan authorities conflict with that of Kiwi authorities, however. Deputy Chief of Navy Commodore Andrew Brown told RNZyesterday there were no oil leaks coming from the vessel and that the oil was contained.
Samoan police, fire and emergency teams and at least one group of friends made up of divers and boaties helped to get all 75 members of the crew back to shore safely by the early hours of Sunday morning.
By sunrise that day, large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the ship. By 9am, the vessel had capsized and sunk.
5000sq m of reef damaged
The advisory committee also said it had been in discussions about the removal of the Manawanui’s anchor and three shipping containers still on the reef. The focus was to ensure this was done without causing more damage to the reef.
Chief executive of Samoa’s Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Fui Tupa’i Mau Simanu, earlier said the vessel’s anchor and the shipwreck itself had caused significant damage to the reef.
“Assessments show that physical destruction to the reef is approximately 5000 square metres.”
Meanwhile, there continues to be worry among local villagers, after a tapu - prohibited ban - was put in place at Tafitoala Coast by the Samoan government, as work continues at the shipwreck site.
Villagers have spoken out about their fears that the sea life will be affected - something they rely heavily on for food and income.