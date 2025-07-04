The airlines said the programme would include “rigorous training, structured mentorship, and professional development to produce a pilot workforce trained to operate in complex and remote Pacific environments”.

The two airlines said they would collaborate to tackle infrastructure and skilled workforce supply issues.

They said the deal should also improve regional connectivity.

The deal was signed yesterday by Nauru Airlines chair Charleston Deiye and Air Marshall Islands chair Bobby Muller at the 27th Micronesian Island Forum.

The forum in Marshall Islands capital Majuro included delegates from Kiribati, the Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and Palau.

The two airlines will also work together on marketing and promotion.

Nauru Airlines will eventually promote and sell Air Marshall Islands services to remote destinations.

Those destinations include Kwajalein, Rongelap and Bikini Atolls.

“The airlines will each represent the other as the respective general sales agent for the sale of passenger air tickets within their home countries.”

The deal meant Air Marshall Islands and Nauru Airlines would also co-ordinate on charter and ad hoc services.

And they would collaborate in operations, communication support and continuity planning.

Nauru Airlines had seven Boeing 737s. Four were for freight and three were for passengers.

It offered charter solutions for clients in New Zealand and other parts of the Pacific and Asia.

Air Marshall Islands operated two Dornier 228-212 aircraft and two De Havilland Canada DHC-8-100s.

A Dornier 228 of the type Air Marshall Islands uses. Photo / Eric Vorstenbosch, Wikimedia Commons

The Dornier can take off and land on short distances, according to manufacturer General Atomics, and was widely used in maritime patrol, research, reconnaissance and light transport.

Air Marshall Islands said it had ordered three one-seater Cessna Sky Courier 408s, the first due for delivery in December.

That twin-turboprop can carry up to 19 passengers, Cessna said.

Cargo alliance

Four nations today signed another deal aimed at boosting regional air cargo links and supporting food security and trade.

Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia joined the Marshall Islands and Nauru in the deal.

The countries said the agreement should foster stronger intra-Pacific trade, more efficient supply chains and reduced reliance on imports from distant markets.

Four countries in the region north of New Zealand aim to become more integrated and self-sufficient with the aviation deals. Photo / Tintazul, Cruickshanks, Wikimedia Commons

The deal aimed to tackle logistical, economic and geographic challenges the small states faced.

The four nations said they wanted to secure affordable access to essential goods and trade opportunities.

Marshall Islands Minister for Natural Resources and Commerce Anthony M Muller said more fresh food from Fiji through connected air networks would make food more affordable.

“Working together with more air cargo capacity among us and more frequent air shipments will ensure the timely delivery of fresher and more nutritious produce to our nations,” he said.

The nations planned to work with Nauru Airlines to boost trade and economic integration, and enhance movement of supplies including e-commerce parcels.

A regional cargo co-ordination committee will be set up with a delegate from each nation.

The aviation agreements were signed as Winston Peters visited Nauru and announced more co-operation with the country on education.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs today said New Zealand would provide $5 million in conjunction with Australia to boost the provision of high-quality schooling in Nauru.

Peters said New Zealand and Nauru were also enhancing their political, security, and development co-operation.

John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation and court. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and court.