Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Pacific airlines team up for pilot cadetships, four countries sign new trade and healthy food deal

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Air Marshall Islands chair Bobby Muller (left) and Nauru Airlines chair Charleston Deiye signed a new aviation deal at a Pacific forum. Photo / Supplied

Air Marshall Islands chair Bobby Muller (left) and Nauru Airlines chair Charleston Deiye signed a new aviation deal at a Pacific forum. Photo / Supplied

Two Pacific airlines have teamed up and four nations have inked a new trade deal.

The region has been the scene of some geopolitical tensions as China and the United States compete for influence.

Now the two airlines and four countries said new deals should make a large part of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines