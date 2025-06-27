Hackers seized Tonga's health IT system, demanding a US$1 million ransom, which the Government refused to pay. Photo / Jakub Porzycki via Getty Images

Tonga has refused to pay a US$1 million ($1.6m) ransom after hackers seized control of the country’s health IT system.

Hackers broke into Tonga’s national health database earlier this month, the Government said, locking out medical staff who have since reverted to paper record keeping.

The IT system stores confidential patient information and is used widely across the nation’s hospitals and clinics.

Police Minister Piveni Piukala said the hackers had demanded US$1m to relinquish control.

“Paying ransom is not advised globally, so it will not be paid,” Piukala told reporters yesterday.