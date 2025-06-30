It was the fulfilment of a long-held dream for the company, which decades ago aspired to be the Smith & Caughey’s of Samoa, according to chief executive Alexander Vaai.

“We even tried to follow some of their practices, like their Christmas window displays,” he told the Herald.

Wearing Eveni Pacific shirts, the All Blacks arrive in Apia to play Manu Samoa in a 2015 test.

A family history

Vaai is a fourth-generation descendant of the man who established I.H Carruthers Ltd, which owns Eveni Pacific.

Vaai and his siblings and cousins dressed in the label from childhood; in vibrant elei (island-patterned) shirts, dresses and ie faitaga (formal island men’s lavalava) for special events, plentiful at the family’s flagship shop in Apia.

“All of us cousins grew up working at Eveni,” he told the Herald.

Vaai is the chief executive of I.H Carruthers Ltd, which trades as Eveni Carruthers and Eveni Pacific. He took over in 2010, shortly after his mother, Kim Carruthers Vaai, died.

A look at the original Eveni Carruthers building in the heart of Apia, where it still stands today. Photo / Supplied

He is a great-grandson of founder Irving Carruthers, the son of Scotsman Richard Irving Hetherington Carruthers, who arrived in Samoa from Melbourne in the 1890s to work as a lawyer for Treasure Island author Robert Louis Stevenson.

In 1929, Irving Carruthers - known to locals as “Eveni” - started a business trading in cocoa and copra for export. Over the years, it evolved into one of Samoa’s - and the Pacific’s - leading fashion retailers.

Irving Carruthers started the Eveni Carruthers company in 1929. It is now known as one of Samoa's most well-respected fashion labels. Photo / Pacific Islands Monthly

Eveni Pacific sells to locals and overseas-based Samoans as well as Pasifika communities generally, and tourists.

Today, the business is run by the third and fourth generations of the Carruthers aiga (family).

“That’s one of the things that keeps the business going - you don’t want to be the generation that ends the journey,” Vaai said.

Eveni in Aotearoa

Lauren Blakelock-Toma is a fourth-generation descendent of Eveni Carruthers founder Irving "Eveni" Carruthers, of Samoa. Photo / Annaleise Shortland

At the Eveni store in Auckland, another Carruthers cousin - Lauren Blakelock-Toma is on staff.

She became emotional when speaking about her great-grandfather and what he started for their aiga.

“We purposely do keep him in mind and other family members who have worked hard to establish the store and its spread and legacy.”

Vaai said although he has the top job, the business is very much run by the family - with aunties, siblings and cousins all contributing strongly, from management to creative design and colour combinations.

“Looking back at what my great-grandfather, grandfather and then my mother...all the things they did...there’s a great sense of responsibility [and] a great sense of pride. We hope to continue the legacy.”

Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and won the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.