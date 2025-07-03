Dr Alexander said the death of a baby while sleeping at daycare shows babies should be supervised even while sleeping. Photo / 123rf
There are fears babies won’t be safe under proposed rules that could see sleeping infants checked every 15 minutes - instead of the current 10 - at early childcare centres.
The proposed changes are part of Regulations Minister David Seymour’s plan to rid the ECE sector ofwhat he has called “excessive and confusing” regulations while making them easier to understand and comply with, and reducing regulatory burdens on centres.
Chief adviser of the Office of Early Childhood Education, Dr Sarah Alexander said she is shocked at the proposal and leaving a sleeping infant or a group of sleeping children unattended for 15 minutes is too long.
“An infant can choke on vomit, roll over or fall out, climb out of their cot, jump out of their bunk or bed and hurt another toddler or preschooler.
“The sad thing is that as critics accept, checking more frequently than required did not save the child.
“It is wrong and insensitive to drag up a painful tragedy from years ago when the frequency of checking would not have prevented it.
“I question people trying to make political points out of traumatic incidents that happened years ago. My thoughts go out to the parents.”
Seymour said the proposal now being consulted on will be established with expertise from the Ministry of Education and people who work with children every day.
“This is the proper way to make policy that keeps young New Zealanders safe,” he said.
The Ministry of Education’s acting hautū (leader) of operations and integration, Pamela Cohen, said the consultation period will seek wide feedback in order to understand the potential impacts of the proposed changes.
“We understand that sleep monitoring is an area of significant concern and importance to the sector and families. The well-being and safety of children in ECE services remain a top priority,” Cohen said.
“We strongly encourage sector members and the public to engage in the consultation process - this is the best opportunity for their views to inform any final decisions.”
Dr Alexander said she did not see such proposed changes as modernising regulation.
“I see it as modern-day child neglect. It’s shameful that any policy-makers support ECE services to put vulnerable infant and young children in group care settings out of sight [or] out of mind for up to 15 minutes at a time.”
