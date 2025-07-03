Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Talanoa

Early childhood sector leader ‘shocked’ at proposed changes to baby sleeping rules at daycare

Vaimoana Mase
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Dr Alexander said the death of a baby while sleeping at daycare shows babies should be supervised even while sleeping. Photo / 123rf

Dr Alexander said the death of a baby while sleeping at daycare shows babies should be supervised even while sleeping. Photo / 123rf

There are fears babies won’t be safe under proposed rules that could see sleeping infants checked every 15 minutes - instead of the current 10 - at early childcare centres.

The proposed changes are part of Regulations Minister David Seymour’s plan to rid the ECE sector of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Talanoa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Talanoa