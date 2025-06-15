Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Talanoa

Daycare tragedy: Baby’s death sparks call for tighter sleep regulations

Vaimoana Mase
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Early Childhood Education Office said checking on a sleeping baby every 10 minutes is not enough as too much can happen in that time. Photo /123RF

The Early Childhood Education Office said checking on a sleeping baby every 10 minutes is not enough as too much can happen in that time. Photo /123RF

Warning: Content may disturb

The death of a baby at an Auckland daycare centre has prompted new safety recommendations for sleeping infants in early childcare centres around the country.

The infant, a five-month-old boy, was found unresponsive about an hour after being put down for a nap at a daycare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Talanoa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Talanoa