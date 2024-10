Underwater footage of HMNZS Manawanui in Samoa shows a slow diesel leak from an engine room pipe and vent which is causing a slight sheen on the sea’s surface.

By RNZ

Work to prevent widespread pollution from the sunken navy vessel Manawanui in Samoa will be scaled down during the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting next week.

Efforts to recover three containers from the ship that have ended up on the reef in the waters south of Upolu were due to get under way today, weather permitting.

Two were empty and the other one had around three tonnes of food inside.

They will be floated and towed to shore.