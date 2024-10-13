By Susana Lei’ataua and Louise Ternouth of RNZ in Apia.
- HMS Tamar is in Apia for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, starting October 21.
- King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend, marking the King's first visit as head of the Commonwealth.
- Samoa is finalising preparations for CHOGM 2024, while addressing diesel leaks from the sinking HMNZS Manawanui.
The warship HMS Tamar is berthed at the Apia International Port as Samoa prepares for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM).
The Royal Navy ship from the United Kingdom is permanently based in the South Pacific and has been patrolling the south coast of Upolu since HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on the Tafitoala Reef on October 6 before catching fire and sinking the following morning.
In Apia, there is a giant digital clock on the Fiame Mataafa Faumuina Mulinuu II Building – which houses the government, including the offices of the prime minister and her cabinet – counting down to the start of CHOGM in 10 days.