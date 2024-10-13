Advertisement
Home / Talanoa

Samoa prepares for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia

RNZ
King Charles III reacts alongside Queen Camilla as former Samoan rugby player Freddie Tuilagi dances during a reception to celebrate the Commonwealth diaspora of the United Kingdom, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, at St. James's Palace on October 2, 2024 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

By Susana Lei’ataua and Louise Ternouth of RNZ in Apia.

  • HMS Tamar is in Apia for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, starting October 21.
  • King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend, marking the King's first visit as head of the Commonwealth.
  • Samoa is finalising preparations for CHOGM 2024, while addressing diesel leaks from the sinking HMNZS Manawanui.

The warship HMS Tamar is berthed at the Apia International Port as Samoa prepares for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM).

The Royal Navy ship from the United Kingdom is permanently based in the South Pacific and has been patrolling the south coast of Upolu since HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on the Tafitoala Reef on October 6 before catching fire and sinking the following morning.

In Apia, there is a giant digital clock on the Fiame Mataafa Faumuina Mulinuu II Building – which houses the government, including the offices of the prime minister and her cabinet – counting down to the start of CHOGM in 10 days.

In the coming days, the island nation will finalise years of preparation for CHOGM Samoa 2024, which runs from October 21-26 and will see the leaders of 56 Commonwealth nations gather in Apia.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the meeting as part of a state visit to Samoa.

It is the first time the King will be in Samoa as the head of the Commonwealth. Their visit is described as celebrating “the warm bilateral relationship between the two countries”. His visit will support one of the key themes of CHOGM, “a resilient environment”, as well as its focus on oceans.

CHOGM Samoa 2024 is a huge logistical exercise for the island nation known for its hospitality, and the sinking of the Manawanui six days ago was an additional pull on Samoa’s people and resources.

Authorities are sweeping 20km of the southwest coast from Safata to Lefaga again today as New Zealand and Samoa divers continue to monitor the three leaks from the Manawanui to determine how to stop diesel seeping into the ocean.

Three villages on Upolu’s southwest coast – Tafitoala, Mulivai and parts of Si’umu – have been advised not to fish in the ocean in front of their homes while authorities await the result of water testing.

“Just because there’s no oil washing on the shores doesn’t mean that the water is not contaminated,” said Fui Tupai Mau Simanu, chairman of the marine pollution advisory committee overseeing the nation’s response to the sinking.

The New Zealand Defence Force has reported 950 tonnes of diesel were aboard the Manawanui when it went down, and coastline checks have so far not reported any contamination.

