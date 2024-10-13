In the coming days, the island nation will finalise years of preparation for CHOGM Samoa 2024, which runs from October 21-26 and will see the leaders of 56 Commonwealth nations gather in Apia.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the meeting as part of a state visit to Samoa.

It is the first time the King will be in Samoa as the head of the Commonwealth. Their visit is described as celebrating “the warm bilateral relationship between the two countries”. His visit will support one of the key themes of CHOGM, “a resilient environment”, as well as its focus on oceans.

CHOGM Samoa 2024 is a huge logistical exercise for the island nation known for its hospitality, and the sinking of the Manawanui six days ago was an additional pull on Samoa’s people and resources.

Authorities are sweeping 20km of the southwest coast from Safata to Lefaga again today as New Zealand and Samoa divers continue to monitor the three leaks from the Manawanui to determine how to stop diesel seeping into the ocean.

Three villages on Upolu’s southwest coast – Tafitoala, Mulivai and parts of Si’umu – have been advised not to fish in the ocean in front of their homes while authorities await the result of water testing.

“Just because there’s no oil washing on the shores doesn’t mean that the water is not contaminated,” said Fui Tupai Mau Simanu, chairman of the marine pollution advisory committee overseeing the nation’s response to the sinking.

The New Zealand Defence Force has reported 950 tonnes of diesel were aboard the Manawanui when it went down, and coastline checks have so far not reported any contamination.