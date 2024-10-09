He said he was working very closely on the ground with Samoan government officials.
RNZ reporter Louise Ternouth is on Samoa’s southern coast and went out on the water with the Defence Force on Wednesday.
“Before we were even told we had reached where the vessel was - which took up to an hour to get out there – you could smell it, you could smell the pungent petrol fumes and we knew we were in the right spot.
“We also saw an oil slick on the water which the New Zealand Defence Force maintains is residual fuel from the initial sinking.”
On Tuesday, Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding said at that point no leak was confirmed but “we anticipate if there is oil coming ashore it’s definitely going to be from Manawanui so our efforts are going to be on supporting the Samoan government with environmental impacts”.
Local Manu Percival told Morning Report earlier this week the mess would have a huge effect on tourism, along with on local communities as the area was used for food and surfing, and is a home for marine life.
Manager at Coconuts Beach Club at Maninoa, Brian Rose, said the lagoon has a sizeable turtle population – a major tourist attraction.