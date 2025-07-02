Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Government agrees to progress deals with three regions, reveals what’s on the table

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Government's revealed the regions it will begin negotiations with. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government's revealed the regions it will begin negotiations with. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has agreed to progress negotiations on city and regional deals with Auckland, Otago/Central Lakes, and Western Bay of Plenty.

Ministers want to agree to the first deal by the end of this year and have today released what it will “put on the table during negotiations”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics