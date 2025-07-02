Government agrees to progress deals with three regions, reveals what’s on the table

The Government's revealed the regions it will begin negotiations with. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government's revealed the regions it will begin negotiations with. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has agreed to progress negotiations on city and regional deals with Auckland, Otago/Central Lakes, and Western Bay of Plenty.

Ministers want to agree to the first deal by the end of this year and have today released what it will “put on the table during negotiations”.

Improved central government coordination (both internally and with the regions), ensuring the right agencies are around the table. This could include agreement to deploy more senior officials to existing Urban Growth Partnerships and other governance arrangements, and improved Government infrastructure investment and asset management.

Early collaboration with councils on system reforms including undertaking joint-spatial planning ahead of RM reform implementation. We will consider improvements to existing regulatory frameworks including: zoning, fees and charges innovation, streamlined planning and land acquisition processes, regional spatial planning.

Providing councils with new funding and financing tools and incentivising them to better utilise existing ones. This could include considering the use of sharing of mining royalties, mobilising existing government funds to support deals, and providing access to government experts that could help councils use more complex tools such as Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act Levies.

Supporting regions to unlock growth sectors (e.g., technology, biotech, advanced transportation, aquaculture, tourism, cleantech, renewable energy). Central government will consider locating “confirmed/funded” innovation facilities/institutes in regions as part of a CRD.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said these deals will be “strategic 10-year partnerships between local and central government to progress joint priorities”.

These priorities are “economic growth, enabling abundant housing, better management and utilisation of local assets, and closing the infrastructure deficit”.