Navy dispels concerns HMNZS Manawanui is leaking oil

A heavy spill kit was being loaded on board vessel the Canterbury, due to depart to Samoa on Wednesday.
Arndell said they would be monitoring the situation and the spill kits would be deployed to try to contain any leaks that did occur.
The main concern was the close to 1000 tonnes of automotive general oil on board the ship, but there would also be other standard chemicals used for operating that type of ship on board, he said.
“It’s your usual household cleaning products or engine cleaning products, most of ours are quite environmentally friendly, we try and just keep the normal stuff that you’d have on any ship.”
The salvors will have to make the decision regarding emptying the ship’s tanks, he said. But the Navy can provide an initial assessment of what they will need potentially to supply to assist with the salvage effort.
Whatever the salvors used would be determined by what type of salvage exercise they undertook, he said.
The challenge was how to remove a ship of that size from that depth, he said.
The Manawanui’s tanks would be at the bottom of its hull so would be accessible externally, he said.
“But again I don’t know how they’re going to pull the cargo fuel out of that ship at this stage.”
Draining the tanks was something that would have to be worked through with the salvors, he said.
“Our concerns at the moment are assisting the Samoan people to make sure that any environmental damage is minimised. So to help with that we’ve got a group of people on the ground who are ready to go and help with any clean-up that has been required, they’re also picking up the flotsam that’s from the ship when she sank and standing by to assist the Samoan authorities and the people as required.”
