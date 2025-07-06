At approximately 8.45 pm, five volunteers from Coastguard North Canterbury on the Kaiapoi Rescue vessel safely rescued all five stranded boaties.
They brought them into the Coastguard rescue vessel’s cabin and started to warm them up with blankets and heat pads to slowly bring their body temperatures back up.
Unit president Kevin Bryce said the boaties had all the right communications gear and were wearing lifejackets during the “harrowing and concerning incident”.
“The boaties couldn’t believe we were able to get there and rescue them in such poor conditions,” Bryce said.
“We have a standard operating procedure in place for bar crossings at night, which involves marking our position with a flare. Due to proximity with Christchurch International Airport, this has to be co-ordinated very carefully.”
The operation involved teams from Maritime New Zealand radio, the Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand, Police Search and Rescue, local police, Hato Hone St John and Christchurch International Airport.
The group of five were safely brought back to shore by volunteers, where two Hato Hone St John ambulances were waiting to treat them.
One person was taken to hospital with injuries and three others were treated for hypothermia.