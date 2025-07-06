“Zambia’s national parks are globally renowned for offering exceptional and authentic wildlife experiences. However, we wish to remind all visitors that these experiences take place in wilderness settings where wildlife behaves unpredictably.

“As such, we urge all guests to exercise caution and strictly follow the safety guidelines provided by their tour guides and escort scouts at all times.”

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife was committed to ensuring visitors were protected at all times by taking all necessary steps to reinforce safety standards conducted by tour operators, and to enhance response time and procedures, the statement said.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.”

Earlier this week, a neighbour of Alison Taylor described her as an “amazing, amazing woman” who was an adventurous traveller, having previously visited Antarctica.

Eastern Province police commissioner Robertson Mweemba earlier told the Zambia Daily Mail the two women were taking a safari walk between two camps when they spotted an elephant with a calf at a distance and diverted about 50m.

“Within a few minutes after diverting, [the armed officer] who is usually behind, saw the elephant charging at them,” he said.

“He shouted, ‘Elephant’. As they turned to see, they saw it charging at a high speed and, due to the fact that Alison Jean Taylor had a leg problem, she was caught first and, while the wildlife police officer fired warning shots, Easton Janet Taylor was caught as well.”

The Herald understands Alison Taylor had previously had a hip operation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the New Zealand High Commission in Pretoria was providing consular assistance “following this tragic event”.

Easton Taylor was a British citizen.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.